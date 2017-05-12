Chargers sign five members of their 2017 draft class including top pick Mike Williams

Nothing is ever official until the ink is dry on the contract. The Los Angeles Chargers made five members of their 2017 draft class official on Thursday signing them each of them to four-year deals.

Top pick Mike Williams joined guard Forrest Lamp, cornerback Desmond King, tackle Sam Tevi and defensive end Issac Rochell in putting pen to paper with the Chargers just a day before the team opens its rookie mini-camp in San Diego.

Last year, a lot was made of the Chargers 2016 top pick Joey Bosa missing all three of the team’s preseason games and all of training camp as the No. 3 pick that season held out before eventually coming to terms with the team.

This year, the Chargers wasted no time in locking up Williams, the No. 7 pick overall in the 2017 draft. Only two draftees, offensive lineman Dan Feeney taken in Round 3 and safety Rayshawn Williams taken in Round 4, remain unsigned.

All seven members of the Chargers 2017 draft class are expected to participate in the rookie mini-camp.