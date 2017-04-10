Chargers, Rams will meet during Week 3 of 2017 NFL preseason

Aug. 26 will be a fun day for NFL fans in Los Angeles.

The Rams and Chargers will meet for the first time as LA-based franchises at the Coliseum for a 5p matchup during Week 3 of the 2017 NFL preseason slate.

The NFL released the entire preseason lineup on Monday.

“Our entire organization couldn’t be happier to open the preseason with our fans at the Coliseum,” said Rams coach Sean McVay in a statement. “We play four quality opponents that will help us prepare for the regular season and this announcement is another reminder that we are one step closer to returning to football.”

Rams 2017 preseason schedule:

Week 1 (Aug. 10-12): Host Dallas

Week 2 (Aug. 17-19): At Oakland

Week 3 (Aug. 26, 5p): Host Chargers

Week 4: (Aug. 31-Sept. 1): At Green Bay

Chargers 2017 preseason schedule:

Week 1 (Aug. 10-12): Host Seattle

Week 2 (Aug. 17-19): Host New Orleans

Week 3 (Aug. 26, 5p): At Rams

Week 4: (Aug. 31-Sept. 1): At San Francisco

The Chargers will open their preseason slate with back-to-back games at StubHub Center in Carson.

Added Chargers coach Anthony Lynn in a release: “I can’t wait to get started. It will be great to take the field for the first time in front of our fans at StubHub Center. We’ve got two very good teams coming to our stadium; plus our fans will get to see us play in person for the third week in a row when we take on the Rams at their place. It’s really the perfect schedule for both our players and our fans.”

Our 2017 Preseason Schedule is here. #FightForLA pic.twitter.com/cK9NdG7cFT — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 10, 2017

“It’s an exciting preseason for us,” said Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. “We start right off the bat at home with Seattle and then New Orleans. Those two games will give us a feel for our new home. We can learn the routine and what the atmosphere will be like at StubHub Center. Then we go face the Rams on national TV, which will be fun, and finish with the 49ers once again. Getting the preseason schedule paints the picture for what the year will be like. We see how our season is going to start off, so it makes the new year more real.”