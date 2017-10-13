He’s out: Bruce Arena resigns as coach of USMNT
Bruce Arena has resigned as USMNT manager. pic.twitter.com/TPgD1WNjiJ
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 13, 2017
We all saw this coming.
Following the United States Men’s National Team’s crushing loss and failure to quality for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, coach Bruce Arena resigned on Friday.
Arena released a statement, which can be read here:
“It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country’s National Team, and as I leave that role today I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career.
When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate. Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.”
