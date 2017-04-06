Angels pitcher Garrett Richards experiences cramping during Wednesday’s start

Take a breath Angels fans, Garrett Richards will be fine.

Garrett Richards: "Everythjng is fine." He has zero concern. Said he feels fine now. Was laughing in clubhouse. #Angels — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 6, 2017

The pitcher was removed from his first start of the year in the fifth inning after showing some discomfort after a pitch.

Angels PR tweeted that Richards only suffered cramping in his right biceps.

From #Angels clubhouse. Garrett Richards experienced right biceps cramping in tonight’s game and was removed for precautionary reasons. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) April 6, 2017

Richards gave up only three hits and one walk while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings of work against the Athletics on Wednesday night.

Richards missed all but six starts in 2016 after suffering a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.