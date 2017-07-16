Angels designate 2B Danny Espinosa for assignment, recall P Bridwell

The Danny Espinosa experiment has come to an end in Anaheim.

The Angels announced on Sunday they had designated second baseman Danny Espinosa for assignment and recalled pitcher Parker Bridwell from Salt Lake City in a corresponding move. If Espinosa clears waivers, he’ll be sent to Salt Lake or possibly given his outright release.

A hometown product, Espinosa starred at Mater Dei High School and Long Beach State before being selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2008 MLB Draft. The Angels acquired Espinosa after he hit a career-high 24 homers last season with the Nationals.

Despite having three home runs in his first 10 games with the Angels, Espinosa’s homecoming soured quickly as his average plunged below .200 and he endured a 0-for-32 stretch in early May.

In recent weeks, Angels manager Mike Scioscia rotated Espinosa, Cliff Pennington and Nick Franklin in an attempt to get some sort of production out of second base, a position lacking since the departure of Howie Kendrick in 2014. The move has yet to yield the results but it appears Espinosa is now the odd men out with the other options Scioscia has at his disposal.