Angels agree on two-year contract with INF Luis Valbuena

The Angels locked up some infield depth on Tuesday.

The club agreed on a two-year contract (for a reported $15 million) with utility infielder Luis Valbuena, who appeared in 90 games for the Astros last season. During 2016, Valbuena, a left-handed batter, hit .260 with 13 home runs, 17 doubles and 40 RBI.

Valbuena has spent time with the Mariners (2008), Indians (2009-11), Cubs (2012-14) and Astros (2015-16) during his nine-year MLB career.