Angels agree to three-year extension with OF Kole Calhoun

The Angels locked up Kole Calhoun’s future on Wednesday.

The team announced the right fielder has signed a three-year extension, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2020 season.

During the 2015 season, his fourth with the Angels, Calhoun batted .271 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI. Calhoun also won his first-career Gold Glove, which he keeps in his garage.