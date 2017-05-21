Angels add rotation help with the signing of Doug Fister to one-year deal

After a week of rumors, it’s officially official: Doug Fister has signed a one-year deal with the Angels.

LAA agree to terms on 2017 contract w/ RHP Doug Fister & option him to Inland Empire. In a corresponding move, A. Bailey to 60 day. #Angels — Angels (@Angels) May 20, 2017

A 6’8″ righty out of Merced, Calif., Fister came into 2017 as a free agent having gone 12-13 with the Astros last season.

The Angels went through much of 2016 with a maligned starting rotation following early injuries to Garrett Richards and Andrew Heaney. With Nick Tropeano and Matt Shoemaker joining the injury list by the end of 2016, there was hopes the team could shake their bad luck the following season.

But with Richards landing on the disabled list for an extended period once again and joined by fellow starter Tyler Skaggs, the Angels were in desperate need of help in their starting rotation.

Fister brings with him eight years of MLB experience with his best season coming in 2014 as part of the Washington Nationals. That year, he went 16-6 and was eighth in Cy Young voting.

The Angels will be hoping the 32-year-old can sure up some starts following a brief stint with minor-league affiliate Inland Empire.