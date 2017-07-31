Angels acquire RHP Luis Madero in trade with Diamondbacks

On Monday, the Angels traded RHP David Hernandez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league RHP Luis Madero.

Madero was originally signed by the Diamondbacks as an non-drafted free agent in 2013 at age 16.

In 2015, with the Arizona League Diamondbacks, led the AZL with a 2.30 ERA (54.2 IP – 14 ER) and .204 batting average against (40/196) and ranked second with a 0.99 WHIP. In 49 career minor league games (35 starts) in the Diamondbacks system, is 18-15 with a 4.13 ERA (233 IP – 107 ER) with 210 strikeouts.

At 20 years of age, the young Madero opened 2017 with Missoula in the Pioneer League and went 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA (29.1 IP – 13 ER) in five starts before being promoted to Class-A Hillsboro in the Northwest League on July 14. In four starts for Hillsboro, was 1-1 with an 8.24 ERA (19.2 IP – 18 ER). He has totaled 45 strikeouts for the season with just 11 walks.

The Venezuela native will be a boost for the struggling Angels bullpen. Madero’s youth will add some nice depth to the already young Angels pitching.