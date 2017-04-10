Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ducks vs. Flames, first-round series info

Who’s ready for some playoff hockey?

The Ducks (46-23-13, 105 points) will face the Flames (45-33-4, 94 points) in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Thursday in Anaheim.

It’s the Ducks’ 10 playoff appearance in the last 12 seasons.

The Ducks secured their fifth-straight Pacific Division title on Sunday after defeating the LA Kings in overtime at Honda Center.

Note: Prime Ticket/FOX Sports GO broadcast info will be released at a different time this week.

The schedule is as follows (all times are PT):

Game 1: Thursday, April 13, Flames at Ducks, 7:30p

Game 2: Saturday, April 15, Flames at Ducks, 7:30p

Game 3: Monday, April 17, Ducks at Flames, 7p

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19, Ducks at Flames, 7p

Game 5: Friday, April 21, Flames at Ducks, TBD *

Game 6: Sunday, April 23, Ducks at Flames, TBD *

Game 7: Tuesday, April 25, Flames at Ducks, TBD *

* If necessary

