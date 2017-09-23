Americans Abroad: Scintillating Dortmund put six past Monchengladbach

Two matches against fellow Americans in one week and a combined 9-1 scoreline for Christian Pulisic and his Borussia Dortmund mates.

This time it was Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach up against the Bundesliga leaders. And unfortunately for Johnson, his team would meet their fate early and often.

Taking the lead through Maximilian Philip in the 28th minute, Dortmund would cruise into halftime comfortably ahead 3-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adding a goal to Philip’s double.

It was more of the same in the second term as Aubameyang picked up a second just five minutes after the break and completed his hat trick just after the hour.

Monchengladbach got some consolation via Lars Stindl’s 66th minute goal, the first Dortmund had conceded this season, but in the end it was Dortmund running away with the three points as Julian Weigl completed the rout with Dortmund’s sixth ten minutes before full time.