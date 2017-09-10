Americans Abroad: Pulisic and Dortmund have to settle for a 0-0 draw despite being up a man

Following two disappointing outings with the US mens national team, Christian Pulisic returned to don the yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund against newly promoted Freiburg on Saturday.

Despite returning to his unbeaten Dortmund side, Pulisic suffered more frustration as his side were unable to break down last seasons Bundesliga 2 champions despite being up a man for much of the match.

Frieburg’s Yoric Ravet was sent off following an incident on Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer. Ravet was initially shown a yellow card for a rough challenge but after going to video assistant referee for clarification it was deemed Ravet exposed his studs in the tackle prompting a straight red card.

With a full hour of the match to go, Dortmund’s attack was thwarted at every turn though with Pulisic and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing solid chances.

The draw ends Dortmund’s perfect start to the Bundesliga campaign with the Germans heading to London during midweek to take on Tottenham in the opening match of their Champions League campaign.