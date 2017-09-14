Americans Abroad: Kane’s brace downs Dortmund at Wembley in Champions League opener

Playing at Wembley Stadium is both an exhilarating and daunting task. Unfortunately for Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund, their Champions League opener against Tottenham at Wembley fell more into the latter category.

Travelling to the historic London stadium, Dortmund found themselves behind less than five minutes into the match as Heung-Min Son’s dazzling solo effect caught keeper Roman Bürki off guard at his near post to give the hosts the lead.

Yarmolenko got Dortmund back in it with a fantastic curler! #UCL https://t.co/mctOKTdINc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 13, 2017

Dortmund wouldn’t take long to respond though as Andriy Yarmolenko’s curler leveled just seven minutes later. Dortmund’s joy would not last long though.

Harry Kane seized the lead for Tottenham once again just four minutes later before killing off the game in the 60th minute.