American Nightmare: Social media reacts to USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

The last time the US men’s soccer team missed the World Cup I wasn’t even knee high to a soccer ball. So as far as my memory goes, the World Cup has not existed without the USMNT.

That will change next summer in Russia as Bruce Arena’s men failed to qualify after a shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. Needing at the very least a draw to guarantee a chance to the take part in a playoff to react the World Cup finals, the US men went down 2-0 before half in Trinidad and were it not for a Christian Pulisic scorcher to start the second half, would have been shutout in the most important game in recent history for the USMNT – mind you, a win would have had the US in the World Cup free and clear, and did I mention Trinidad and Tobago were bottom of the group?

With the initial shock setting in following the result, many took to Twitter to vent, admonish, plead, etc. knowing the USMNT would miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Here’s what they were saying:

Many blamed the current US soccer system citing the “pay for play” model as a root of the failure:

 

While others focused their anger at US Soccer’s management especially US Soccer president Sunil Gulati:

And of course, humor soothed some:

Not pictured are the large number of tweets saying people will now not watch the World Cup in the US because the men’s national team isn’t playing. And I get it, like the Olympics, for the casual fan national pride is the driving force of viewership. But I’ve got some news for those saying they won’t turn on another soccer game for four years… there’s a US soccer team that has taken part in every World Cup tournament, won three and is the defending champion.

See you in 2019!

 