Adoree’ Jackson, Takkarist McKinley selected in first round of the 2017 NFL Draft

Day one of the 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone, and two players that made their names out west are headed east.

USC’s Adoree’ Jackson and UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley were both selected in the first round of this year’s draft. Jackson was taken No. 18 by the Tennessee Titans, while McKinley went to the Falcons at No. 26.

Currently, McKinley is getting a lot of coverage for his emotional and colorful speech after being drafted, but powerful linebacker was projected by many to be a first rounder. His size and playmaking ability in a pivotal NFL position made him a late first rounder in the eyes of many experts.

Jackson on the other hand, much like his play between the lines, was a bit of a wild card.

Built a little more slight than most NFL players, Jackson’s athletic potential on both sides of the ball excited prospective teams but the expects had him slotted from the first to third round. The Titans decided the ceiling on the former Trojans stand out and Thorpe Award winner was high enough though making him their second pick of the first round after they took another wild card in Western Michigan’s Corey Davis at No. 5.