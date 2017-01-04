What does 1.5M pounds of dirt at Angel Stadium look like?

Angel Stadium is undergoing a ‘dirty’ transformation.

The Monster Energy Supercross 2017 season kickoff race will be held in Anaheim on Saturday and, in preparation for the fun, 1.5 million pounds of dirt has been added to the Angel Stadium grounds.

Coverage of the event can be seen on Saturday starting at 6:30p on FS1.

Following Saturday’s race, Supercross heads down to San Diego (Jan. 14) before returning to Anaheim (Jan. 21).