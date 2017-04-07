Will Kevin Durant ruin the flow for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors? | UNDISPUTED

Jim Jackson, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss Kevin Durant's return and what it means for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

