Will Kevin Durant ruin the flow for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors? | UNDISPUTED
Jim Jackson, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss Kevin Durant's return and what it means for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
