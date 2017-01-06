Westbrook or Harden: Who has the better MVP case? | UNDISPUTED
Who has the edge in the MVP discussion? James Harden and Russell Westbrook's most recent encounter showed Skip bayless and Shannon Sharpe who may have the inside track for the award.
More Undisputed Videos
Does the reported addition of Kyle Korver make the Cavaliers unstoppable? | UNDISPUTED
1 hr ago
Who would the Cowboys rather play: Packers or Giants? | UNDISPUTED
2 hours ago
Westbrook or Harden: Who has the better MVP case? | UNDISPUTED
2 hours ago
Russell Westbrook hit a ref with a ball - Will it hurt his MVP chances? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
T.O. responds to Skip Bayless, could he make the Hall of Fame this year? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Skip Bayless: Wade's comments about LeBron's 2016 NBA Finals are sad but true | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago