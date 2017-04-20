Warriors blow out Blazers in Game 2 – Are they better without Kevin Durant? | UNDISPUTED
Did the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers prove they are better without Kevin Durant? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss.
More Undisputed Videos
Golden State Warriors will struggle as Kevin Durant tries to get healthy | UNDISPUTED
23 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady skipping the Patriots White House visit | UNDISPUTED
23 hours ago
Skip Bayless says the Patriots shouldn't trade Malcolm Butler | UNDISPUTED
23 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the death of Aaron Hernandez | UNDISPUTED
23 hours ago
Former Patriot Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison in apparent suicide | UNDISPUTED
23 hours ago
Doc Rivers is to blame for the Los Angeles Clippers' issues | UNISPUTED
1 day ago