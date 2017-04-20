Warriors blow out Blazers in Game 2 – Are they better without Kevin Durant? | UNDISPUTED

Did the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers prove they are better without Kevin Durant? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss.

