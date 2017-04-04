Tony Romo will reportedly retire and join CBS – Skip Bayless reacts | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless gives his thoughts on former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo's pending retirement.
More Undisputed Videos
Wizards say the Warriors were disrespectful in running up the score | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Westbrook is having the single greatest regular season | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Russell Westbrook is having the single greatest regular season in NBA history | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
LeBron picked the wrong time to yell at Tristan Thompson | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
LeBron James yelling at Tristan Thompson was a sign of urgency for Cavaliers | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Would Adrian Peterson be a good fit in New England? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago