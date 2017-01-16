Time for the Cowboys to get rid of Romo – Here is why | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk about Tony Romo's future with the Dallas Cowboys after their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

