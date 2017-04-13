The 2016-17 NBA regular season is over, who is MVP: Westbrook or Harden? | THE HERD
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Jim Jackson take another look at the NBA MVP Race. Who should win: Russell Westbrook or James Harden?
More Undisputed Videos
Michael Rapaport offers his review of 'Hamilton'
19 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe's message to Dez Bryant after Dallas WR reacts to criticism | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook reportedly do not like Steph Curry | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Tony Romo suiting up for the Mavericks was ridiculous | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Browns weighing Trubisky and Garrett for top pick - Skip says it's a 'nightmare' | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Here is how Lynch or Peterson would work with the Patriots | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago