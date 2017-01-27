Skip says LeBron could be done in Cleveland – here’s why | UNDISPUTED
Are LeBron James' days in Cleveland numbered? Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe why his disagreement with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert might land him in another city soon.
