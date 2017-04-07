Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant will hurt the Golden State Warriors in long haul | UNDISPUTED

Will Kevin Durant's return hurt the Warriors?

More  Undisputed  Videos

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

22 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe still doesn't think Russell Westbrook is the NBA MVP

Shannon Sharpe still doesn't think Russell Westbrook is the NBA MVP

1 day ago

Cavaliers embarrass Celtics - Skip Bayless is not buying they're 'back' | UNDISPUTED

Cavaliers embarrass Celtics - Skip Bayless is not buying they're 'back' | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Jerry wake up... go get Richard Sherman! | UNDISPUTED

Jerry wake up... go get Richard Sherman! | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

LeBron James downplays importance of game vs. Boston Celtics - Should he? | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James downplays importance of game vs. Boston Celtics - Should he? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

Who has the lead in the NBA MVP Race: Westbrook or Harden? | UNDISPUTED

Who has the lead in the NBA MVP Race: Westbrook or Harden? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

More Undisputed Videos