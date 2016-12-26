Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is no match for Kyrie Irving | UNDISPUTED
Shannon Sharpe says the Cavs have figured out the Warriors following their Christmas-day win in Cleveland.
More Undisputed Videos
Skip Bayless: Kyrie Irving is Cavs MVP, not LeBron James | UNDISPUTED
2 hours ago
Skip Bayless: Kyrie Irving is Cavs MVP, not LeBron James | UNDISPUTED
4 hours ago
Skip Bayless: If Romo plays Monday night, I'll be rooting against him | UNDISPUTED
5 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is no match for Kyrie Irving | UNDISPUTED
5 hours ago
The Cowboys have an insane theme song courtesy of Skip Bayless | UNDISPUTED
6 hours ago
Cris Carter: The Dallas Cowboys always need more drama | UNDISPUTED
3 days ago