Shannon Sharpe on Richard Sherman: Give people money and power, they show who they really are | UNDISPUTED
Shannon Sharpe thinks Richard Sherman has it all wrong, and the privilege is HIS to speak to the media, not the other way around.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon Sharpe on Richard Sherman: Give people money and power, they show who they really are | UNDISPUTED
4 hours ago
Dez Bryant's performance against the Lions doesn't mean he's back | UNDISPUTED
4 hours ago
LeBron vs. Jordan, the debate continues | UNDISPUTED
4 hours ago
Sharpe on pre-Pippen Jordan: 'just a guy that put up a lot of stats' | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Bayless: LeBron will never catch Jordan due to Finals failures | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Tate talks UFC 207: Nunes' right hand will 'ring Ronda's bell' | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago