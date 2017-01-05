Russell Westbrook hit a ref with a ball – Will it hurt his MVP chances? | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe welcome in Jim Jackson to talk about Russell Westbrook's technical foul for hitting a ref in the head with a basketball.
More Undisputed Videos
Russell Westbrook hit a ref with a ball - Will it hurt his MVP chances? | UNDISPUTED
6 hours ago
T.O. responds to Skip Bayless, could he make the Hall of Fame this year? | UNDISPUTED
6 hours ago
Skip Bayless: Wade's comments about LeBron's 2016 NBA Finals are sad but true | UNDISPUTED
6 hours ago
Dak Prescott should beat Ezekiel Elliott for rookie of the year | UNDISPUTED
6 hours ago
Michael Rapaport's reaction to Ronda Rousey's loss at UFC 207 | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe: If Terrell Owens is not a Hall of Famer, nobody is | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago