Patriots win AFC Championship – Skip and Shannon react | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the New England Patriots win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Cowherd not surprised by Super Bowl LI opening line | UNDISPUTED

Cowherd not surprised by Super Bowl LI opening line | UNDISPUTED

14 hours ago

Incognito with high praise for Brady after AFC Championship win | UNDISPUTED

Incognito with high praise for Brady after AFC Championship win | UNDISPUTED

14 hours ago

Falcons win NFC Championship - Skip and Shannon react | UNDISPUTED

Falcons win NFC Championship - Skip and Shannon react | UNDISPUTED

15 hours ago

Patriots win AFC Championship - Skip and Shannon react | UNDISPUTED

Patriots win AFC Championship - Skip and Shannon react | UNDISPUTED

16 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots | NFL PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS | UNDISPUTED

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots | NFL PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS | UNDISPUTED

3 days ago

Russell Westbrook is more like Larry Bird than Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED

Russell Westbrook is more like Larry Bird than Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED

3 days ago

More Undisputed Videos