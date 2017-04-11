Michael Rapaport bets Shannon Sharpe LeBron doesn’t win 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED
Will LeBron James win the NBA Finals this year? Michael Rapaport doesn't think so, and he's so confident he bet Shannon Sharpe over it.
More Undisputed Videos
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant will hurt the Golden State Warriors in long haul | UNDISPUTED
4 days ago
When will Russell Westbrook break the NBA triple-double record? | UNDISPUTED
4 days ago
Will Kevin Durant ruin the flow for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors? | UNDISPUTED
4 days ago
LaVar Ball says UCLA was too slow to win with 'three white guys' | UNDISPUTED
4 days ago
Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED
4 days ago
Shannon Sharpe still doesn't think Russell Westbrook is the NBA MVP
5 days ago