Metta World Peace makes his 2017 NBA Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED
Who does Metta World Peace have making the 2017 NBA Finals? He reveals his picks to Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.
More Undisputed Videos
Andrew Luck the top QB drafted in last 10 years? Skip Bayless says 'no way' | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Jarvis Landry says the Dolphins will sweep the Patriots next year | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
The 2016-17 NBA regular season is over, who is MVP: Westbrook or Harden? | THE HERD
1 day ago
How hard is LeBron's path to the 2017 NBA Finals? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
LeBron James got lucky getting the 2 seed in the East | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Michael Rapaport offers his review of 'Hamilton'
1 day ago