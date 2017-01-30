Mayweather indicates he wants to fight McGregor – but does he really? | UNDISPUTED
Floyd Mayweather is still saying he hopes himself and Conor McGregor can get a deal done soon for a fight - but is he serious? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss.
