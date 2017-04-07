LaVar Ball says UCLA was too slow to win with ‘three white guys’ | UNDISPUTED

What do Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe think of LaVar Ball's most recent controversial comments?

More  Undisputed  Videos

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reveals the team that makes the most sense for Kaepernick | UNDISPUTED

22 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe still doesn't think Russell Westbrook is the NBA MVP

Shannon Sharpe still doesn't think Russell Westbrook is the NBA MVP

1 day ago

Cavaliers embarrass Celtics - Skip Bayless is not buying they're 'back' | UNDISPUTED

Cavaliers embarrass Celtics - Skip Bayless is not buying they're 'back' | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Jerry wake up... go get Richard Sherman! | UNDISPUTED

Jerry wake up... go get Richard Sherman! | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

LeBron James downplays importance of game vs. Boston Celtics - Should he? | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James downplays importance of game vs. Boston Celtics - Should he? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

Who has the lead in the NBA MVP Race: Westbrook or Harden? | UNDISPUTED

Who has the lead in the NBA MVP Race: Westbrook or Harden? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

More Undisputed Videos