Kawhi Leonard is eclipsing LeBron James – Skip Bayless explains | UNDISPUTED

Is Kawhi Leonard better than LeBron James? Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Byron Scott discuss who's the best player in the NBA right now.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Paul George didn't get the final shot in Game 1 loss to LeBron's Cavaliers | UNDISPUTED

Paul George didn't get the final shot in Game 1 loss to LeBron's Cavaliers | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Harden 'cooked' Westbrook in Game 1 of the Rockets-Thunder series | UNDISPUTED

Harden 'cooked' Westbrook in Game 1 of the Rockets-Thunder series | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

The Warriors are going to sweep the Blazers in their first-round series | UNDISPUTED

The Warriors are going to sweep the Blazers in their first-round series | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Eli Manning accused of fraud in selling fake game-worn memorabilia | UNDISPUTED

Eli Manning accused of fraud in selling fake game-worn memorabilia | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

Metta World Peace makes his 2017 NBA Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED

Metta World Peace makes his 2017 NBA Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers will only lose 5 games on their way to the 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

The Cleveland Cavaliers will only lose 5 games on their way to the 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

More Undisputed Videos