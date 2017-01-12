Is Mayweather avoiding McGregor by lowballing him? | UNDISPUTED

Is Floyd Mayweather intentionally lowballing Conor McGregor to avoid fighting him? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Westbook, Harden, Lebron - who is NBA MVP? | UNDISPUTED

Westbook, Harden, Lebron - who is NBA MVP? | UNDISPUTED

8 hours ago

Cris Carter's personal advice for Ezekiel Elliott | UNDISPUTED

Cris Carter's personal advice for Ezekiel Elliott | UNDISPUTED

8 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers is an overrated playoff quarterback | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers is an overrated playoff quarterback | UNDISPUTED

8 hours ago

Is Mayweather avoiding McGregor by lowballing him? | UNDISPUTED

Is Mayweather avoiding McGregor by lowballing him? | UNDISPUTED

8 hours ago

Ray Lewis gives his unique advice to Odell Beckham Jr.| UNDISPUTED

Ray Lewis gives his unique advice to Odell Beckham Jr.| UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Does Dak Prescott's biracial upbringing make him a better leader? | UNDISPUTED

Does Dak Prescott's biracial upbringing make him a better leader? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos