Is George Karl’s criticism of Carmelo Anthony fair? | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate George Karl's comments about his former player Carmelo Anthony. Did Karl go too far?
More Undisputed Videos
Is George Karl's criticism of Carmelo Anthony fair? | UNDISPUTED
3 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe has strong words for Bob Stoops | UNDISPUTED
4 hours ago
Seahawks have an organizational problem that started with Marshawn Lynch | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
How much of a distraction is Jerry Jones to Dak Prescott? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Skip and Shannon react to the 2017 Pro-Bowl Selections | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Jon Gruden to the Rams? Sources say it's a real possibility | THE HERD
2 days ago