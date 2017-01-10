Here’s where Nick Saban is laughably overrated | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe and Joel Klatt that Nick Saban is laughably overrated as a defensive coach.
More Undisputed Videos
Steve Smith's X's & O's preview of Packers-Cowboys playoff matchup | UNDISPUTED
7 hours ago
Steve Smith's X's & O's preview of Packers-Cowboys playoff matchup | UNDISPUTED
7 hours ago
Steve Smith reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s playoff loss antics | UNDISPUTED
8 hours ago
Steve Smith reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s playoff loss antics | UNDISPUTED
8 hours ago
Here's where Nick Saban is laughably overrated | UNDISPUTED
8 hours ago
Le'Veon Bell is good, but Ezekiel Elliot will be an all-time great | UNDISPUTED
8 hours ago