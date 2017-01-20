Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons | NFL PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS | UNDISPUTED
Who will be representing the NFC in the Super Bowl? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their picks for this weekend's matchup between the Packers and Falcons.
