Durant made a serious statement in 121-100 win over Thunder | UNDISPUTED

Jim Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about Kevin Durant's statement game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Tony Romo to Houston next season makes perfect sense | UNDISPUTED

Tony Romo to Houston next season makes perfect sense | UNDISPUTED

9 hours ago

Durant made a serious statement in 121-100 win over Thunder | UNDISPUTED

Durant made a serious statement in 121-100 win over Thunder | UNDISPUTED

9 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe: Rodgers more important than Brady | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Rodgers more important than Brady | UNDISPUTED

9 hours ago

Were Julian Edelman's Steelers comments out of line? | UNDISPUTED

Were Julian Edelman's Steelers comments out of line? | UNDISPUTED

9 hours ago

How much money could Conor vs Floyd actually generate? | UNDISPUTED

How much money could Conor vs Floyd actually generate? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Chris Broussard argues the Knicks are stuck with Carmelo Anthony | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard argues the Knicks are stuck with Carmelo Anthony | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos