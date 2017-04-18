Doc Rivers is to blame for the Los Angeles Clippers’ issues | UNISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk Doc Rivers. Find out why he deserves the blame for the L.A. Clippers' problems.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Paul George didn't get the final shot in Game 1 loss to LeBron's Cavaliers | UNDISPUTED

Paul George didn't get the final shot in Game 1 loss to LeBron's Cavaliers | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Harden 'cooked' Westbrook in Game 1 of the Rockets-Thunder series | UNDISPUTED

Harden 'cooked' Westbrook in Game 1 of the Rockets-Thunder series | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

The Warriors are going to sweep the Blazers in their first-round series | UNDISPUTED

The Warriors are going to sweep the Blazers in their first-round series | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Eli Manning accused of fraud in selling fake game-worn memorabilia | UNDISPUTED

Eli Manning accused of fraud in selling fake game-worn memorabilia | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

Metta World Peace makes his 2017 NBA Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED

Metta World Peace makes his 2017 NBA Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers will only lose 5 games on their way to the 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

The Cleveland Cavaliers will only lose 5 games on their way to the 2017 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

More Undisputed Videos