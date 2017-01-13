Cowboys have a huge home field advantage against the Packers | UNDISPUTED

Can the Dallas Cowboys rushing attack keep Aaron Rodgers off the field? Cris Carter joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss which team will move on to the NFC Championship.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Skip Bayless: My Cowboys are simply better than Aaron Rodgers and the Packers | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: My Cowboys are simply better than Aaron Rodgers and the Packers | UNDISPUTED

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons | NFL Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons | NFL Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED

3 hours ago

Are the Cavaliers in the Warriors' heads? | UNDISPUTED

Are the Cavaliers in the Warriors' heads? | UNDISPUTED

3 hours ago

Cowboys have a huge home field advantage against the Packers | UNDISPUTED

Cowboys have a huge home field advantage against the Packers | UNDISPUTED

4 hours ago

Westbook, Harden, Lebron - who is NBA MVP? | UNDISPUTED

Westbook, Harden, Lebron - who is NBA MVP? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Cris Carter's personal advice for Ezekiel Elliott | UNDISPUTED

Cris Carter's personal advice for Ezekiel Elliott | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos