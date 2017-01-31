Carter on Patriots being most hated NFL team: ‘People don’t like winners’ | UNDISPUTED
Cris Carter joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless and explains why it is no surprise the Patriots are the most hated team in the NFL.
