Brady is more valuable than Belichick and it’s not even close | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe and Ray Lewis why he finds it offensive that people would consider Bill Belichick more important to the Patriots success than Tom Brady.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Skip Bayless explains why the Cowboys are missed at Super Bowl LI | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless explains why the Cowboys are missed at Super Bowl LI | UNDISPUTED

13 hours ago

Brady is more valuable than Belichick and it's not even close | UNDISPUTED

Brady is more valuable than Belichick and it's not even close | UNDISPUTED

13 hours ago

Barkley fires back at LeBron - Skip and Shannon react | UNDISPUTED

Barkley fires back at LeBron - Skip and Shannon react | UNDISPUTED

14 hours ago

Carter on Patriots being most hated NFL team: 'People don't like winners' | UNDISPUTED

Carter on Patriots being most hated NFL team: 'People don't like winners' | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Vegas releases odds for Tony Romo's next team | UNDISPUTED

Vegas releases odds for Tony Romo's next team | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

LeBron RIPS Charles Barkley - Skip reacts | UNDISPUTED

LeBron RIPS Charles Barkley - Skip reacts | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos