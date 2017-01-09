Alabama vs Clemson | National Championship Predictions | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their picks for tonight's National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers.
More Undisputed Videos
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers | NFL Playoff Predictions | UNDISPUTED
2 hours ago
Cris Carter's advice for Odell following the Giants loss to the Packers | UNDISPUTED
3 hours ago
Alabama vs Clemson | National Championship Predictions | UNDISPUTED
3 hours ago
Bigger story from NFL Playoffs: Rodgers greatness or Odell's drops? | UNDISPUTED
3 hours ago
Does the reported addition of Kyle Korver make the Cavaliers unstoppable? | UNDISPUTED
3 days ago
Who would the Cowboys rather play: Packers or Giants? | UNDISPUTED
3 days ago