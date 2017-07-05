Terrell Owens discusses whether Jerry Rice is the greatest NFL WR of all time | UNDISPUTED

Is Jerry Rice the greatest WR of all-time?

More Undisputed Videos

Rudy Gay to the Spurs - does this push the Spurs past the Warriors? | UNDISPUTED

Rudy Gay to the Spurs - does this push the Spurs past the Warriors? | UNDISPUTED

15 mins ago

How much of a problem has Dallas' offseason been? Skip gives his thoughts | UNDISPUTED

How much of a problem has Dallas' offseason been? Skip gives his thoughts | UNDISPUTED

22 hours ago

Skip Bayless on why Nick Young is a good pick-up for Kevin Durant and the Warriors | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless on why Nick Young is a good pick-up for Kevin Durant and the Warriors | UNDISPUTED

22 hours ago

Marc Gasol to the Celtics? Chris Broussard has the answer | UNDISPUTED

Marc Gasol to the Celtics? Chris Broussard has the answer | UNDISPUTED

23 hours ago

Shannon reacts to Cam Newton comparing himself to LeBron, MJ, Kobe | UNDISPUTED

Shannon reacts to Cam Newton comparing himself to LeBron, MJ, Kobe | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip and Shannon debate the NBA Western Conference hierarchy after a flurry of moves | UNDISPUTED

Skip and Shannon debate the NBA Western Conference hierarchy after a flurry of moves | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos»

FOX Sports Go