Golden State Warriors better with Kevin Durant in 2017? The debate continues | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are joined by Rob Parker to talk about Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. Will they make the NBA Finals this year?

More  Undisputed  Videos

James Jones: Aaron Rodgers will be 2017-18 NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED

James Jones: Aaron Rodgers will be 2017-18 NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED

23 hours ago

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers the best team in the NBA? | UNDISPUTED

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers the best team in the NBA? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Spurs demolish Rockets in Game 2 - Who has upper hand? | UNDISPUTED

Spurs demolish Rockets in Game 2 - Who has upper hand? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip Bayless: It's over for Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard is best player in NBA | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: It's over for Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard is best player in NBA | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip Bayless explains why Cowboys Super Bowl odds are falling | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless explains why Cowboys Super Bowl odds are falling | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Metta World Peace: Cavaliers looking like a championship team in 2017 | UNDISPUTED

Metta World Peace: Cavaliers looking like a championship team in 2017 | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

More Undisputed Videos