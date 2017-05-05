LaVar and Lonzo Ball’s ‘ZO2’ shoe priced at $495 – Is it too much? | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate the price of the new LaVar and Lonzo Ball "ZO2" shoe. Is it too much money?

More  Undisputed  Videos

James Jones: Aaron Rodgers will be 2017-18 NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED

James Jones: Aaron Rodgers will be 2017-18 NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED

23 hours ago

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers the best team in the NBA? | UNDISPUTED

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers the best team in the NBA? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Spurs demolish Rockets in Game 2 - Who has upper hand? | UNDISPUTED

Spurs demolish Rockets in Game 2 - Who has upper hand? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip Bayless: It's over for Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard is best player in NBA | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: It's over for Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard is best player in NBA | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip Bayless explains why Cowboys Super Bowl odds are falling | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless explains why Cowboys Super Bowl odds are falling | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Metta World Peace: Cavaliers looking like a championship team in 2017 | UNDISPUTED

Metta World Peace: Cavaliers looking like a championship team in 2017 | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

More Undisputed Videos