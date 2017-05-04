Skip Bayless: It’s over for Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard is best player in NBA | UNDISPUTED
Has Kawhi Leonard officially passed LeBron James as the best player in the NBA? Skip Bayless sure thinks so, and he explains why to Shannon Sharpe.
More Undisputed Videos
Mike Glennon felt 'cheated on' after the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Adam Jones endured racial slurs from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED
2 days ago
Skip Bayless predicts Dallas Cowboys' 2017-18 record | UNDISPUTED
2 days ago