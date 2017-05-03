Isaiah Thomas gives inspired performance in Celtics’ OT win over Wizards | UNDISPUTED

Was Isaiah Thomas the reason Boston won Game 2 over Washington? Or was it more Washington's fault for the loss? Shannon Sharpe explains to kip Bayless.

More  Undisputed  Videos

Mike Glennon felt 'cheated on' after the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky | UNDISPUTED

Mike Glennon felt 'cheated on' after the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Adam Jones endured racial slurs from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park | UNDISPUTED

Adam Jones endured racial slurs from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED

Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED

Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED

Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip Bayless predicts Dallas Cowboys' 2017-18 record | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless predicts Dallas Cowboys' 2017-18 record | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

More Undisputed Videos