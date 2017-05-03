Isaiah Thomas gives inspired performance in Celtics’ OT win over Wizards | UNDISPUTED
Was Isaiah Thomas the reason Boston won Game 2 over Washington? Or was it more Washington's fault for the loss? Shannon Sharpe explains to kip Bayless.
More Undisputed Videos
Mike Glennon felt 'cheated on' after the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Adam Jones endured racial slurs from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Skip Bayless predicts Dallas Cowboys' 2017-18 record | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago