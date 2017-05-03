Nick Saban signs huge extension – Should players get some of that money too? | UNDISPUTED
Nick Saban is being paid around $11 million this season, but should he be if the players aren't getting paid anything? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in.
More Undisputed Videos
Mike Glennon felt 'cheated on' after the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Adam Jones endured racial slurs from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago
Skip Bayless predicts Dallas Cowboys' 2017-18 record | UNDISPUTED
1 day ago