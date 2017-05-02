Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED

Will Russell Westbrook commit to the Thunder long-term? Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Eddie House discuss.

More  Undisputed  Videos

LeBron and the Cavaliers vs the Raptors - Can Toronto pull off the upset? | UNDISPUTED

LeBron and the Cavaliers vs the Raptors - Can Toronto pull off the upset? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Draymond Green is better than Charles Barkley ever was | UNDISPUTED

Draymond Green is better than Charles Barkley ever was | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Skip Bayless explains why liked the Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless explains why liked the Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Better fit: McCaffrey in Carolina or Fournette in Jacksonville? | UNDISPUTED

Better fit: McCaffrey in Carolina or Fournette in Jacksonville? | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

Who will be a better QB: Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson? | UNDISPUTED

Who will be a better QB: Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson? | UNDISPUTED

4 days ago

More Undisputed Videos